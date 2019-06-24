More policemen are being accused of irregularities, the Philippine National Police ( PNP) said Sunday.

PNP Internal Affairs Service (IAS) Inspector General Alfegar Triambulo said from January to May , there were a total of 2,291 complaints against policemen, up 36.12 percent from 1,683 cases during the same period in 2018.

Triambulo said the figure is 709 cases away from the yearly average of 3,000 complaints to the IAS.

''This is a lot and we are wondering why as the president doubled their salaries,'' he told dzBB.

About 1,604 cases, about 70 percent, involve police officers with the rank of patrolman.

A patrolman used to get a monthly pay of P14,834 but he now gets P29,668 a month.

Triambulo said there were about 50 policemen caught moonlighting during the recent election season. DMS