The Palace on Sunday said President Rodrigo Duterte '' expressed concern and disappointment over the delay in negotiations for a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea'' during the 34th ASEAN ( Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Retreat.

"The Chief Executive explained that the longer the delay for an early conclusion of the COC, the higher the probability of maritime incidents happening and the greater the chance for miscalculations that may spiral out of control," Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement Sunday.

The Philippines is the country coordinator for ASEAN-China Dialogue until 2021.

The Palace said the government, along with ASEAN member nations, will continue to push for the implementation of the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea.

"PRRD ( President Rodrigo Roa Duterte) urged ASEAN to remain united and steadfast in protecting time-honored principles of international law. He expressed his support for the Philippines to adopt the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific to reaffirm ASEAN’s strategic role and the vision of a closely integrated Asia-Pacific and Indian Ocean regions," Panelo added.

During the event, Duterte also thanked the crew of the Vietnamese fishing vessel who helped the Filipino fishermen during the Recto Bank incident.

According to Panelo, Duterte expressed his sincere gratitude to Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Panelo also stressed that Duterte's remark during the ASEAN Summit proves that the president is not scared of any foreign country.

"He said that he is confident in articulating in clear and unequivocal terms the position of the Philippines as regards its interests before the global stage," said Panelo.

"Today’s gathering has established the guiding philosophy of the President: Respect for the rule of law, and recognition of the sovereign equality of all nations as well," he added. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS