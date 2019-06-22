A police officer assigned to the Philippine National Police's Intelligence Group was shot dead by two unidentified men on a motorcycle along Boni Serrano Road, Quezon City Friday

The victim was Police Staff Sargeant Fernando Diamson, 49, said Police Brigadier General Joselito Esquivel, the Quezon City District Director.

Esquivel said a task group has been formed to investigate this.

A police report showed about 8:50 am Diamson was on his motorcycle and upon reaching in front of Illustrata Residences along Boni Serrano near corner Benitez St. two men wearing black helmets on a motorbike suddenly appeared and shot him several times.

The suspects immediately fled towards San Juan City. DMS