PNP Intelligence Group cop shot dead in QC
A police officer assigned to the Philippine National Police's Intelligence Group was shot dead by two unidentified men on a motorcycle along Boni Serrano Road, Quezon City Friday
The victim was Police Staff Sargeant Fernando Diamson, 49, said Police Brigadier General Joselito Esquivel, the Quezon City District Director.
Esquivel said a task group has been formed to investigate this.
A police report showed about 8:50 am Diamson was on his motorcycle and upon reaching in front of Illustrata Residences along Boni Serrano near corner Benitez St. two men wearing black helmets on a motorbike suddenly appeared and shot him several times.
The suspects immediately fled towards San Juan City. DMS