Police Major General Guillermo Eleazar, chief of National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Wednesday administratively relieved the director of Eastern Police District ( EPD) for allegedly hitting a female cop in San Juan last month.

In a statement, Eleazar the incident involved Police Brigadier General Christopher Tambungan, the EPD director, and Police Corporal April Santiago.

He said the incident took place on May 12 around 7 pm in the vicinity of Greenhills, specifically in the area of the Police Community Precinct

Allegedly, Tambungan confronted Santiago after she couldn’t help him in a task given to her which is to give police assistance and motorcycle to him,

In a CCTV footage, Tambungan verbally abused her and hit Santiago's head. He later swung his car door, hitting her.

“Unfortunately, a report of this incident reached my office only yesterday. Apparently, Corporal Santiago hesitated to file a complaint due to her fear that she might be the one to get reprimanded,” said Eleazar.

It was reported that Santiago was assigned at the EPD headquarters after the incident where the official continued to abuse her verbally. Aside from that, she was not allowed to take her day off for three weeks and an administrative case was filed against her.

Santiago was able to report that incident after she was transferred to Southern Police District.

Eleazar said he made a partial investigation on the matter and based on that he believed the allegations of Santiago.

“I further believe that the physical actuations of General Tambungan, including his alleged verbal abuse upon his victim are unjustified and completely unbecoming of an officer of the PNP. As such, I am relieving General Tambungan administratively from his post temporarily, pending a full and impartial investigation of the matter,” Eleazar ordered.

Eleazar said Tambungan was transferred to the NCRPO office in Camp Bagong Diwa while the investigation is ongoing.

Police Colonel Florendo Quebuyen, deputy director for administrator, will be the temporary EPD director.

Tambungan assumed the post last March replacing the former director after their anti-drug unit’s alleged involvement in robbery and extortion. Ella Dionisio/DMS