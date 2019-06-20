Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said 10 Malaysians abducted by men believed to have links with the Abu Sayyaf off the waters of Sabah are being transported to southern Philippines.

“As per information I got yesterday or the other day, there are about 10 Malaysians kidnapped in Lahad Datu and accordingly they are on the way to Tawi Tawi and Jolo,” he said.

Lorenzana said following the reported abduction, government troops were instructed to be vigilant.

“I think these are Malaysians, Malaysians. They were travelling between their boats...and we have directed our troops to be very vigilant while they are coming back to the Philippines,” he said.

The Star Online, a Malaysian news agency, reported on Tuesday the abduction of 10 fishermen off the waters of Lahad Datu around 2 am of the same day.

Two fishing boats were at the vicinity of Lahad Datu’s Tambisan while heading towards Semporna when they were attacked by the armed men.

After taking the 10 fishermen from the two fishing boats, the abductors believed to have fled within the area of Sitangkai, Tawi-Tawi. Robina Asido/DMS