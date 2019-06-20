President Rodrigo Duterte asked members of Congress to give him until June 28 for his endorsement on House speakership, according to Senator-elect Bong Go.

Go said the president asked the representatives to wait for his endorsement during a dinner meeting in Malacanang Tuesday night.

He said it was hosted by the president and his son, newly elected Davao Rep. Paolo Duterte.

“It was discussed there (in the dinner meeting). That is where President Duterte asked for few more days,” said Go in a chance interview in Pasig City Wednesday.

Go said most of the invited representatives were neophytes like Paolo.

Go said Duterte is having a hard time choosing who will he endorse to replace Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo as Speaker.

“He’s really a hard time. All the candidates are qualified as speaker of the House (of Representatives),” he said.

“President Duterte asked up to June 28 if they want him to endorse (the next speaker),” he added.

According to Go, the president doesn’t want to choose the next speaker but lawmakers insisted he does so they can now work even before his State of the Nation Address (SONA).

“That’s why he is asking for more time," he said.

Arroyo was the speaker in the last Congress. She replaced Davao Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez on the day of Duterte's State of the Nation Address in 2018

On the speculation that Duterte's son, Congressman Paolo Duterte will be the next House speaker, the president will resign if that happens.

"My son Paolo is being rooted to run. I will tell my son publicly now, if you run for speakership, let me know, because if you will run, I will resign because we're already too many. Your sister who is a mayor is also there. It is so uneasy," he said, referring to Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

In earlier statements, Malacanang said Duterte will not meddle in the affairs in Congress.

"The president will not interfere in that (speakership). We have repeatedly said that," according to Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo. Ella Dionisio/DMS