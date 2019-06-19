The Philippine Army and Israeli Defense Force are set to conduct a counter-terrorism training program in the country next week.

Lt. Col. Ramon Zagala, Philippine Army spokesman said the Counter-Terrorism Trainer’s Training ( CTTT) was discussed when the delegates from the Israeli Defense Forces ( IDF) paid a courtesy call to Army chief Lt Col Macairog Alberto in Fort Bonifacio on Monday.

IDF delegates, headed by Brig. Gen. Dan Goldfus, exchanged views with Alberto on terrorism, expressing their interest to learn from each other’s experiences in fighting terror threats through the training, Zagala said

Zagala said during the call, “Goldfus acknowledged that there are many lessons their soldiers could also learn from the PA based on what happened in Marawi as well as its other combat experiences.”

“The IDF general added that the main challenge in addressing terrorism is to predict what the enemy will do next, thus there is a need for constant training and threat monitoring,”Zagala said.

Zagala said Alberto emphasized that “the exchange will be fruitful since the two share similar views on terrorism and ways to counter it.”

“The Philippine Army sees the collaboration with other armies in addressing terrorism as necessary after its experience during the Marawi Siege in 2017,” Alberto said.

“Terrorism is a complex threat that requires international cooperation and the continuous exchange of knowledge and information,” he added.

Zagala said the training will run from June 26 up to July 4 at Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija.

“The CTTT is the first training collaboration between the PA and the IDF to be held in the Philippines. The training aims to enhance the counter-terrorism capabilities of PA personnel. It also aims to improve the operational and instructional skills of the PA Training Schools in anti-terrorism and combat techniques,” he said.

Zagala said joining will be around 180 Philippine Army soldiers from different units including from 2nd Infantry Division, 5th Infantry Division, 7th Infantry Division, 9th Infantry Division, and the Special Forces Regiment, the Scout Ranger Regiment and Light Reaction Regiment.

“We hope, this will be a first, similar to the Australia.... This is a counter terrorism trainers training so they will impart in our people the techniques, so that we ourselves can train... They’ll just be sharing their experience and then if there is a need, we can always collaborate again,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS