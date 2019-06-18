A cargo ship carrying vehicles caught fire near Recto Bank in the West Philippine Sea last Saturday but a Thai vessel rescued the 25 crew members.

Capt. Armando Balilo, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesman, said "information received from foreign counterpart (said) that vessel MV Diamond Highway, a car carrier operated by K-line is on fire and drifting somewhere in the Philippines."

He said the fire at the vessel, which was bound for Batangas from Singapore, was reported at around 11:30 pm of June 15

"Vessel owner tried to contact the vessel with no success," he said.

Balilo said based on its update, the 25 crew members were rescued by Bulk carrier Canupos Leader enroute to Thailand.

Balilo said the PCG immediately sent Multi-Role Response Vessel (MRRV-4409) BRP Cabra for "search and rescue operation".

He said as Monday the fire within the ship is still ongoing. Robina Asido/DMS