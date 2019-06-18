Two alleged members of the Daulah Islamiyah Philippines were arrested by the Philippine National Police ( PNP) last Saturday, according to Police General Oscar Albayalde.

In a press briefing on Monday, Albayalde identified the two suspects as Arnel Cabintoy alias Abu Mus’Ab and Feliciano Sulayao alias Abu Muslim who were Islam converts and came from Sulu.

The PNP chief said the two alleged terrorists joined their group under Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan, the new leader after the death of Isnilon Hapilon at the height of the 2017 Marawi fighting.

“Cabintoy and Sulayao are the subjects of an Order of Apprehension of Personalities Involved in the Rebellion in Mindanao issued by the Secretary of National Defense, who is administrator of the Martial Law in Mindanao that remains in effect until the end of 2019 as ratified by the joint houses of Congress,” Albayalde said.

Albayalde said they have been presented before state prosecutors for inquest for illegal possession of explosives.

“Although there is no direct evidence linking them to any terrorist activity in Metro Manila, an investigation is underway to uncover the circumstances surrounding their presence in the city to possibly identify the persons who provided them sanctuary,” he added.

The PNP chief said they are still investigating the purpose of the two suspects in going to Metro Manila.

“But we believe by going here they have a plan that they don’t want to tell us because these people already under surveillance when they hide in Mindanao. That's why they were monitored upon arrival in Metro Manila,” said Albayalde.

Albayalde said, according to their intelligence reports, these two suspects were part of a support group during the Marawi siege. When they sensed their side was losing the battle, the suspects left the area and hid in other parts of Mindanao.

He added they believed these two are trained in making explosives.

“I am sure with the intense operations of the military and PNP in Mindanao, they were being monitored there that’s why they went here for the meantime to cool down (the situation),” said Albayalde.

He said they were arrested in an operation in Tandang Sora, Quezon City last June 15 where blasting caps and grenades were confiscated.

He said there is a possibility the plan of the suspects is related to the coming State of the Nation Address of President Rodrigo Duterte on the third week of July.

“It’s possible that that’s their purpose. Although as I have said this is part of our investigation,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS