Crime volume nationwide in May, when mid-term elections were held, dropped by nearly 10 percent, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The PNP Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management (DIDM) said crime volume in May was 38,284, down 9.97 percent compared to 42,527 during the same period last year.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano lauded the PNP for its efforts.

"Congratulations, PNP, for making our streets safer and making our people feel more secure,” he said in a statement.

Ano urged the PNP to continue its campaign against criminal elements.

Index crimes such as murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery theft, carnapping and cattle rustling dropped by 22.59 percent, from 7,421 to 5,744.

Non-index crimes dropped by 7.30 percent. from 35,106 to 32,540.

Among non-index crimes are reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, physical injury and damage to property, and violation of special laws.

Ano also commended the PNP for cleansing its ranks of scalawags which he said tainted its image.

“I would like to commend the PNP for its internal cleansing program aimed to rid its ranks from misfits and scalawags,” he said. DMS