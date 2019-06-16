Capt. Armando Balilo, Philippine Coast Guard spokesman, said Gemver 1 was towed from West Philippine Sea.

“(It was) towed, (the vessel) needs repair,” he said. “Just now, it was raised (from the waters off) … Occidental Mindoro,” he added.

A short video by the PCG, showed people pulling the fishing vessel on to shore.

Last Wednesday, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said Filipino and a Chinese fishing vessels collided near the Recto Bank in West Philippine Sea on June 9.

Lorenzana said Gemver 1 with 22 Filipino fishermen sank after it was hit by the Chinese ship while it was anchored near the Recto Bank on the evening of June 9.

The fishermen were rescued by a Vietnamese ship and were turned over to a Navy ship.