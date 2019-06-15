President Rodrigo Duterte asked the Presidential Security Group ( PSG) to remove the bulletproof glass placed in front of him before he started his speech at General Santos City last Thursday.

"This glass isn’t intended to shield me from bullets. This was placed here so

that I can see only my face," Duterte joked.

"The reflection of this means I admire myself so much. But the truth

about this is to prevent me from being shot from there," he added.

Duterte asked the audience why would anyone shoot him when he did nothing wrong.

"Just choose anyone from them here. They all came from the military. They are all generals. General, general, general. This one is from the PMA, a general. But don’t shoot us politicians because we are just serving you," Duterte said.

"Kindly remove this. Otherwise I will not speak. I want you to be blamed if I die. … I have a grenade here. I will throw it to you," he said.

This is not the first time the PSG placed bulletproof glass at the president's podium.

It was first seen during his campaign rally in Malabon City last April.

Presidential Security Group commander Brigadier General Jose Eriel Niembra said it is their mandate to protect the president, "with or without outstanding threat".

He said it is but "imperative" for PSG to implement the highest security protocol.

Duterte visited General Santos City to distribute Certificates of Land Ownership Award to agrarian reform beneficiaries in Region 12 (Soccsksargen). Ella Dionisio/DMS