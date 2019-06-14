The Philippine National Police ( PNP) on Thursday said their alert status is now back to normal as they wrapped up the six-month election gun ban.

Police Colonel Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, said they remained on full alert status in Regions 9 (Zamboanga), 10 (Northern Mindanao), 11 (Davao), 12 (Soccsksargen), 13 (Caraga) and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao due to the presence of threat groups.

"Although there are no security threat in the areas, the PNP remains on full alert because of martial law ( in Mindanao)," said Banac. The six-month gun ban ended on Wednesday.

He said the PNP has confiscated 5,304 assorted firearms and light weapons from 6,362 arrested violators of the Omnibus Election Code for election law offenses and illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

Also, 1,015 pieces of explosives and 2,107 other deadly weapons were confiscated in separate police checkpoints, gun check and search operations during the period.

"What is more significant is the fact that we were able to take away 5,300 instruments of violence from the hands of criminal and terrorist elements and that could have resulted into more deaths," said Banac.

The PNP spokesperson said out of the total number arrested, 5,989 were civilians, 48 were police personnel, 25 were military personnel, 94 public officials, 104 security guards, 19 members of law enforcement agencies, 24 paramilitary personnel, 31 members of domestic threat groups, 15 foreign nationals, and nine member of private armies.

Banac said the confiscated firearms will be used as evidence against the arrested suspects.

He said Comelec checkpoints are back to regular checkpoint operations.

"Our Comelec checkpoints will now shift to regular checkpoint operations... The mobile checkpoints will not be fixed unlike previous Comelec checkpoints so it will depend on the prevailing security, peace and order condition of the area," said Banac.

He said compared to 2016 elections, validated election-related incidents are down to 55 percent.

"That shows the recently concluded midterm election is one of the most peaceful election we ever had," said Banac. Ella Dionisio/DMS