An Indonesian national was arrested upon arrival after P8.7 million worth of suspected cocaine was found in his luggage at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Wednesday evening.

Derrick Carreon, spokesperson of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), said the suspect was Agus Burhan, 62, who arrived on Qatar Airways flight number QR 932.

Burhan was arrested at NAIA-Terminal 3 around 6 pm after law enforcement operatives conducted a regular random inspection on arriving passengers' luggage.

PDEA said the illegal drugs were discovered inside the suspect's luggage. Upon interrogation, Burhan told the authorities he was only asked to bring the luggage which he said contains gifts.

Confiscated from the suspect were around 1,656.9 grams of suspected cocaine with a standard Dangerous Drugs Board value of P8,781,570.

Burhan is facing charges of violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Ella Dionisio/DMS