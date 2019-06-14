President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday expressed his regret on running for presidency with the continuous report of corruption allegations in the government.

During an oath-taking ceremony of officials in Cagayan de Oro, Duterte said he lost his enthusiasm with his position, recalling an incident where officials of Nayong Pilipino gave a part of their land to allow a casino to be built inside.

"I lost my enthusiasm to work. Actually, I deeply regretted it. I regretted my decision to run for president," he said.

"Truthfully, in a command conference… I cannot remember but I was trying to solve the Nayong Pilipino fiasco. The people I appointed there gave up a part of the land inside Nayong Pilipino and allowed a casino to be erected there inside without a public bidding. So it made me very angry. I kept on cursing because who wouldn’t be angry?," he added.

Duterte also recalled a report given to him about ghost deliveries of the medicines for the Armed Forces of the Philippines where he again lost patience.

"I told them, 'If you major commanders from the army, navy, police and air force stand up now, it would mean that you want me to resign. Stand up now and I will resign.' I don’t need this job. I said what’s the sense in working so hard if this is what it’ll be?," Duterte said.

And while mentioning his war on illegal drugs, Duterte mentioned rich people who fund party-list groups saying they are named after laborers but the real nominees are the millionaires.

"And you know, they get 30 percent of the funds intended for a project. Out of the 100 million fund intended for a project, you’ll give 30 percent to the… How much will be left? You have to give some to the mayor, the engineer, the barangay captain?," he asked.

Duterte reiterated his advice to her daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio to not run for the 2022 presidential election.

"That is why when people speculate Inday will run for president, I told her, “Don’t do it, ‘day. You will not be able to control it. They will disrespect you," he said.

"Then there are people like Trillanes, the politicians who are not doing anything. They are the rogue soldiers," he added.

The recent corruption allegation under the Duterte administration is the billions of pesos claimed for "ghost" dialysis treat from the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation.

Duterte asked for the courtesy resignation of the PhilHealth officials. Ella Dionisio/DMS