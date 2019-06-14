President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday said he ''felt belittled'' when he was requesting for an emergency powers to deal with the traffic in Edsa in Congress.

"I felt belittled when I asked for resources to address the traffic situation in Edsa. I wasn’t the one who asked for it, but my appointees," Duterte said during an oathtaking ceremony in Cagayan de Oro.

Duterte said Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade suggested emergency powers for him to solve traffic woes in Edsa.

He said then hit Senator Grace Poe anew for disapproving emergency powers they are requesting due to possible acts of corruption.

"I heard about it so I said, ‘It’s okay. I won’t do it anymore. I don’t want to do it anymore.’ I said, ‘Leave it. Let it rot there... ‘I don’t know. I’ll leave that up to you.’ Because my road here being built in the air is almost finished," said Duterte.

Duterte said it's up to Congress if there will be reports of corruption.

"I didn’t touch EDSA. It’s all yours. But if you say there’s corruption, you do the job," said Duterte.

Last June 8, Duterte vowed to make travel time from Cubao, Quezon City to Makati City short to five minutes by December. Ella Dionisio/DMS