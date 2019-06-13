Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana calls on Filipino people to support the government on its fight against the enemy of the state as the nation celebrates the 121st Philippine Independence Day.

"In the spirit of nationalism, I call on every Filipino to safeguard the freedom that our ancestors fought for; the very freedom we have sworn to protect," Lorenzana said in his Independence Day message Wednesday.

"Let us rally behind our government to end local communist armed conflict to eradicate the flaw of a foreign ideology that has inflicted division in our Motherland for decades," he said.

"We will show the world what true Filipinos are: a disciplined, patriotic race, with an ever burning sense of duty, ready to defend our nation against threats and foes. We may be a nation of scattered islands, but together, we stand as one," he added.

Lorenzana also emphasized the sacrifices of the Filipino veterans and the uniformed personnel who work hard to maintain peace and security in the country.

"As we commemorate our 121st Independence Day, may we never forget the valiant sacrifices of our defenders and our veterans, who fought and protected our nation and people," he said.

"We pay tribute to our soldiers, sailors, marines, airmen, airwomen, reservists, and civilian volunteers who relentlessly guard our seas, lands, and air, and who tirelessly keep our communities safe," he added.

"To all my fellow Filipinos, your One Defense Team greets you a very meaningful Independence Day!," said Lorenzana. Robina Asido/DMS