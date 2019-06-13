Vice President Leni Robredo on Wednesday morning led the commemoration of the 121st Independence Day at Rizal Park Manila.

Robredo, as well as outgoing Manila Mayor Joseph Ejercito Estrada, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Vice Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Salvador Melchor Mison, and National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Director Major General Guillermo Eleazar attended.

Robredo also laid a wreath at national hero Dr. Jose Rizal's monument after the flag raising ceremony.

Police said more than 1,000 people celebrated at Rizal Park.

Several ambassadors, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts of the Philippines, and members of the Knights of Rizal were among those who witnessed the short program.

Other activities such as free dental and medical mission will be held at the said place in commemoration of the Independence Day. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS