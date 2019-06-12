The Manila Police District (MPD) is looking for the suspects behind the " selling of the Chinese flags in Rizal Park.

"MPD is on the process of identifying the suspects who maliciously ordered the display and selling of a Chinese flag in an unauthorized place," said Police Senior Supt. Vicente Danao Jr., MPD director, in an advisory Tuesday.

Danao issued his advisory after photos of vendors allegedly selling Chinese flag at the historic park in Manila become viral in social media.

Danao said suspects will be facing charges for violation of Section 34 of the Republic Act 8491.

"If identified they will be filed with a possible violation of RA 8491, An act prescribing the code of the national flag, anthem, motto, coat-of-arms and other heraldic items and devices of the Philippines," he said.

Danao said Section 34 of RA 8491 states that "it shall be prohibited to display in public any foreign flag, except in embassies and other diplomatic establishments, and in offices of international organization and to use, display or be part of any advertisement or infomercial." Robina Asido/DMS