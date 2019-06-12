The Philippine National Police (PNP) said more than 6,000 individuals were arrested for violating the election gun ban which will be lifted Wednesday.

“On our update on gun ban which will end tomorrow, June 12, 2019 based on our latest report a total of 6,302 individuals were arrested,” Police Col. Bernard Banac, PNP spokesman, told reporters in a press conference in Camp Crame on Tuesday.

Banac said those who were arrested for violating the gun ban include personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine National Police (PNP), other law enforcement agencies, local government official, and other civilian gun owners.

“Majority of those who were arrested were civilians. There were PNP personnel, AFP and elected government officials, especially barangay chairman, kagawad were arrested. Of course ( also arrested were) a total of 103 security guards, 45 PNP personnel, 25 AFP, 92 local officials, 19 others from law enforcement agencies,” he said.

“All of them were arrested and were now facing appropriate charges,” he added.

Banac added that the 45 policemen who were arrested for violating the gun ban also “faced administrative charges for violation of PNP rules and regulation and the omnibus election code.”

The PNP spokesman said a total of 5,259 different types of firearms and 49,889 different types of deadly weapons were recovered and voluntarily surrendered to authorities during the gun ban which began on January 19, 2019.

“We thanked the public for their cooperation to our authorities. We expect that after the lifting of gun ban the permit to carry firearms outside residence (PTCFOR) will again become valid,” he said.

Banac reminded gun owners to renew their expired PTCFOR and licence to own and possess firearms (LTOPF).

“We remind you to renew and maintain the validity of our firearms licence and PTCFOR and the public were again reminded to be alert and vigilant and to immediately report to the nearest police or authorities any suspicious things or individuals in your area,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS