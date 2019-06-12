President Rodrigo Duterte during his Cabinet meeting Monday hinted a revamp on Ninoy Aquino International Airport ( NAIA) officials after being dismayed with the country’s premier facility.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Duterte did not elaborate too much about the revamp but said he is ''displeased.''

“He didn’t mention too much (about his inspection) he just said he is displeased,” said Panelo in a press briefing.

Asked when will be the possible revamp, Panelo told reporters to wait.

Panelo said Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade raised his plan to transfer general aviation and domestic flight to Sangley Airbase in Cavite to ease traffic.

Panelo said the president told Tugade to immediately start the operation by November. “That’s the target date,” he said.

But the Palace spokesperson said he did not hear any response from the secretary.

In a statement, Panelo said Tugade reported that he initiated testing ferries that can operate from Mall of Asia to Sangley within 18 to 24 minutes.

On the airport security, he said Duterte prefers it to be handled by either the military or a civilian force.

“Secretary Tugade will be preparing appropriate executive order for the President’s condition,” said Panelo.

Early Monday morning, Duterte made a surprise inspection at NAIA-Terminal 2 after receiving complaints of delays from passengers.

He personally apologized to the passengers and told them that the condition in the airport will be better within a month. Ella Dionisio/DMS