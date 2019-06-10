Thirteen people died while 41 were injured after the driver of a truck where they were onboard lost control and hit a tree in San Fernando, Camarines Sur.

A report from Bicol Police Office said the incident transpired around 5:20 pm last Saturday along the municipal road of Barangay Tagpoco.

Patrolman Edmund Liyabras of the San Fernando Municipal Police Station said the driver, named Mario Jacobo, was travelling downhill when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree before falling sideways.

Liyabras said the truck which was rented from the local government came from Barangay Narang.

“They went there as one of the family members asked for the hand of her partner for marriage,” he said.

The police officer said the incident is not due to overloading.

“The truck is used for getting cement and trash… We are also trying to talk to the driver but he is still traumatized because of the incident,” Liyabras said.

He said six family members are still in the hospital after having minor injuries. Ella Dionisio/DMS