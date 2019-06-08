Malacanang on Friday expressed ''deep concern;; over the allegations of irregularities involving the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth).

“The Palace views with deep concern the allegations of irregularities involving the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), particularly those with regard to the reported anomalies in connection with bogus kidney dialysis treatments,” Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

“The PhilHealth has already initiated several actions on the matter. It filed several administrative complaints against those involved in the fraud,” Panelo added.

He said President Rodrigo Duterte directed the management of the PhilHealth to institute criminal actions against those officials and employees who wittingly or unwittingly allowed such misuse of funds to take place for years.

“The President instructs the institution's acting President to submit a detailed report on these irregularities. We will put a stop to this corruption and we will make sure that the law on universal health care is strictly enforced,” he said.

“The Duterte administration is steadfast in its goal to eliminate corruption in all levels of the bureaucracy,” Panelo added.

Panelo said all persons involved in the alleged fraud will be prosecuted and face accountability.

“They shall reap the harshest penalty imposed by law. Nothing can shield them from prosecution and punishment,” Panelo said.

News reports claimed that PhilHealth continued paying for dialysis treatments of patients who passed away. But according to their acting President and CEO Roy Ferrer they did not sit on the issue and acted on all the allegations.

Ferrer said the WellMed Dialysis and Laboratory Center Corporation, which reportedly made claims for dead dialysis patients, is facing charges after facing investigations.

"The Corporation does not condone such acts as it undermines the people’s entitlement to one of their basic rights as human beings?the right to appropriate medical care," said Ferrer.

PhilHealth has filed 28 charges of misrepresentation and falsification against WellMed and a total of 38 PhilHealth employees have been suspended for different violations. Ella Dionisio/DMS