Four people were wounded after a man went on a stabbing spree in Caloocan City last Wednesday.

A report from Police Community Precinct 3 said around 7 pm at Phase 5, Barangay 176, Bagong Silang in Caloocan City a suspect identified as Jerald Sto. Domingo holding a bladed weapon appeared and blocked the victims, Ramoncito Celeste and his daughter, while onboard their motorcycle.

The suspect stabbed Celeste in his right chest and tried to stab the victim’s daughter but she escape and ran towards their home.

Sto. Domingo followed inside Celeste's house and stabbed Ramoncito’s three daughters.

The three were not critically hurt as they were able to escape while their relatives pacified Sto. Domingo who immediately hid inside his house.

Celeste reported the incident to their barangay and the suspect was arrested. Authorities failed to recover the weapon used by Sto Domingo.

Police said they are investigating what was the suspect’s motive in attacking the Celeste family. Ella Dionisio/DMS