Dozens of fishermen were apprehended by authorities off the waters of Palawan early this month.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), a total of 30 fishermen on board fishing banca “John Carlo-09” were apprehended by forces from the Coast Guard Sub-Station Quezon, Bantay Dagat Quezon, Municipal Agriculturist Office (MAO), and Naval Forces West- Palawan personnel last Saturday.

An initial report shows the suspects were apprehended in the vicinity of Maringas Island, Brgy. Panitian, Quezon, Palawan.

"The team spotted the banca conducting actual fishing operation using compressor and fine mesh net which is a violation of Republic Act 10654 also known as The Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998," the PCG said.

"Authorities towed the fishing banca to Brgy. Alfonso XIII Wharf for further investigation and filing of appropriate charges," it added.