President Rodrigo Duterte has declared June 24 as a special non-working day in the City of Manila.

This was contained in Proclamation No. 731 signed on June 4 by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea by the authority of the President.

"On 24 June 2019, Monday, the City of Manila will mark the celebration of its 448th Foundation Anniversary," the proclamation read.

"It is but fitting and proper that the people of the City of Manila be given full opportunity to celebrate and participate in the occasion with appropriate ceremonies," it added. Celerina Monte/DMS