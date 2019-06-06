The Philippine National Police ( PNP) on Wednesday said the celebration of Eid-Al-Fitr was "generally peaceful".

Police Colonel Bernard Banac, PNP spokesman, said no untoward incidents were reported as Filipino Muslims celebrated the end of Ramadan.

"The nationwide celebration of Eid-Al-Fitr today was generally peaceful with no untoward incidents reported in all regions of the country," Banac said.

"However, the PNP will remain vigilant and normal police functions will continue to prevent crimes and respond to any contingency and calls for assistance," he added.

According to the Manila Police District, around 9,500 people went to Quirino Grandstand to celebrate Eid-Al-Fitr. Ella Dionisio/DMS