Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana called for unity and support for Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) as Muslims all over the world celebrated Eid-al Fitr or the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

"On behalf of our One Defense Team, I would like to extend my warmest greetings to our Muslim brothers and sisters as the Ramadan draws to a close," he said.

"In observance of Eid al-Fitr, we also celebrate the spirit of social healing, reconciliation, and unity. Let us therefore continue to work together as one nation to ensure the implementation of the Bangsamoro Organic Law," Lorenzana added.

The BOL. which provides the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), was ratified early this year.

"Your One Defense Team will be helping in the transition from a life of division and differences, to a life of lasting peace and prosperity," he said.

"This is our chance to make our present situation better. We shall pass on a more prosperous Mindanao to the next generation. Let us make history together!," he added.Robina Asido/DMS