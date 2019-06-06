President Rodrigo Duterte has expressed hope Muslim Filipinos would remain as the government's partner in promoting peace.

This as Duterte extended his greetings to the Muslim brothers and sisters in the Philippines and across the globe as they celebrated on Wednesday Eid'l Fitr or end of Ramadhan.

"May all Muslim Filipinos observe this day as a time for reflection, enlightenment and renewal of commitment to a much stronger devotion to the Almighty," he said.

"Take this as an opportunity to deepen your role as instruments of love, sacrifice, respect and selfless service and may each of you remain our government's partner in promoting peace and understanding among Filipinos from all walks of life," Duterte added.

He aid Eid'l Fitr or the Festival of Breaking the Fast is a solemn occasion that binds the Muslim community together as they mark the end of the holy month of Ramadhan.

He said the entire Filipino nation joined the Muslim Filipinos as they offered prayers for praise and thanksgiving as well as demonstrated the virtues of Islamic faith in accordance to the teachings of Allah through the Quran.

Duterte has declared June 5 as a regular holiday throughout the country in accordance with law. Celerina Monte/DMS