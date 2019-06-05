Malacanang distanced itself on Tuesday on the decision of the Commission on Elections, allowing former National Youth Commission chair Ronald Cardema as a substitute nominee in the Duterte Youth party-list group.

"We do not intrude nor interfere into the proceedings of any branch of the government of any constitutional body," said Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo in a text message to reporters.

Voting 5-1, with one abstention, the Comelec en banc adopted the recommendation of its Law Department, allowing the withdrawal with substitution of all the five nominees of the Duterte Youth in connection with the 2019 national and local elections.

Cardema was the first substitute named by the party-list organization.

Cardema's bid was approved despite him being over 30 years old.

According to Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon, who dissented in the decision, there was a pending petition or opposition against Cardema because he was overage to represent the youth sector party-list. Celerina Monte/DMS