Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea has lifted his order banning government officials from traveling to Canada and transacting with its officials after Ottawa retrieved its garbage from the Philippines.

"Lifted banning of Government official trips to Canada," Medialdea told reporters in a text message.

In a separate text message, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the lifting of the ban on the travel of government officials to Canada is effective immediately.

In a memorandum issued on May 20, Medialdea directed all department secretaries and heads of agencies, government-owned and controlled corporations and government financial institutions to refrain from issuing travel authorities for official trips to Canada.

The memorandum was released after Canada failed to meet the May 15 deadline to repatriate the 69 containers of garbage that arrived in the country in batches in 2013 and 2014.

The Philippine government even recalled its diplomats, including the ambassador.

But on May 31, a cargo ship commissioned by the Canadian government, left Subic Bay Freeport in Zambales carrying the 69 containers of trash back to Vancouver.

Panelo earlier said with the latest development, the Palace hoped to bring back the bilateral relationship with Canada to normal. Celerina Monte/DMS