Malacanang has formally informed the Presidential Commission on Good Government that it could auction the jewelry collections confiscated from the family of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos after his downfall in 1986.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, in a text message to reporters, said that the Office of the President has officially informed the PCGG it is not opposed to the planned sale of the over P700-million worth of jewelry.

"OP has officially informed PCGG that it interposes no objections to the proposed activities relative to the disposal of the Marcos Jewelry Collections, subject to compliance with existing laws, rules and regulations," he said.

With the go-signal from Malacanang, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, in a press briefing, said the PCGG should undertake the process of auctioning the Marcos jewelry collections.

The Commission on Audit earlier said only President Rodrigo Duterte's approval was needed to auction the Marcos jewelry collections composed of the Malacanang Collection, Roumeliotes Collection, and Hawaii Collection.

The pieces of jewelry are being kept at the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. Celerina Monte/DMS