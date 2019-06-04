Philippine National Police ( PNP) General Oscar Albayalde on Monday said the Israeli police are willing to train Philippine policemen to enhance their anti-terrorism capabilities.

Albayalde went to Israel last March 27 to discuss with his counterparts challenges being faced by the PNP in its campaign against terrorism, specifically, the ISIS ( Islamic State of Iraq and Syria).

Albayalde said he noticed how stringent police intervention is in Israel.

"If we do the same thing here, we will face severe criticisms. But in their area, there is always an imminent threat on the lives of civilians and police, he said.

"Basically, what we asked from them is training because we all know they are very alert. The level of their training is different because the threat is also different. So I asked if they could probably hold training here in PNP or in our different camp and they are very much willing to share their skills and knowledge," said Albayalde.

Asked when will the training begin, he said it depends on them.

"They are open for training of our police personnel," he said.

"They are very good when it comes to (terrorism). They do it everyday. They always see threats everyday that's why they are good at anti-threat operations," he added.

Albayalde said there is no monitored or reported threat to the country's security but they remain on active mode against any terror attacks, one of the major security concerns of the PNP.

"By this effort, we greatly recognize the contribution of the international community as far as terrorism is concerned," said Albayalde.

The PNP chief said they continue to coordinate and cooperate with their anti-terrorism counterparts in international scale against this global problem to bolster our security response in the light of previous terror attacks.

"The PNP continues to be aggressive in intelligence and information gathering to address threats and violence," said Albayalde. Ella Dionisio/DMS