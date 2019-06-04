President Rodrigo Duterte has expressed concern over the fish kill that hit Taal Lake in Batangas and ordered the concerned agencies to take action to lessen its impact.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, citing the report of fisheries experts, said the cause of the fish kill was the sulfur upswelling triggered by the strong Amihan (northwest monsoon) that accompanied an extreme temperature drop.

"The President has directed the appropriate government offices to closely monitor the situation, particularly the water quality in Taal Lake. He also required the officials concerned to undertake measures to mitigate the impact of the natural phenomenon," he said.

Panelo, also chief presidential legal counsel, said Duterte also directed for increased vigilance over the prices and supplies, as well as the freshness of fish sold in the market.

The Palace also cautioned the public from spreading false news on the issue, which may only cause undue alarm.

Over 600 metric tons of tilapia worth around P43 million died in Taal Lake last week. Celerina Monte/DMS