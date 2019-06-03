Seven people were injured, including a three year old boy, after a liquefied petroleum gas tank exploded in a business establishment in Sampaloc, Manila Sunday morning.

Police report said the incident transpired around 8:10 am at a Yogurt and Tea House alongside water refilling station located in Gastambide Street, Sampaloc, Manila.

Based on the initial investigation of Explosive Ordinance Division (EOD) of Manila Police District, a possible leak from the LPG caused the explosion which resulted to the injuries of the seven bystanders.

Ten vehicles were also damaged due to the incident.

Major General Guillermo Eleazar, Metro Manila police chief, assured the public that the explosion was not connected to terrorism as police investigators did not find any explosive device in the place of incident.

“We want to inform the public that so far there are no improvised explosive device parts found (in the area). Meaning, this is not connected to any terror attack. It is very important for the people to know that,” said Eleazar.

According to the owner of the milk tea shop, they did not own any gas tank but Eleazar said investigation has been ongoing to determine who is responsible in the incident.

“Upon initial inspection from first responders which are not EOD, they think the water tank exploded because it was highly-pressurized but upon arrival of EOD who was the expert to assess the situation, based on their investigation, it (explosion) came from fuel (tank),” he said.

He said this is not the first time that this kind of incident happened.

“This is saddening, but this is not the first time that the LPG tank was left open,” he added.

He said there is no foul play on the incident.

Eleazar reminded the public to be careful when using LPG tanks inside their home and their business establishments. Ella Dionisio/DMS