Workers in the private sector who will report to duty on regular holidays this month should get paid twice their regular daily wages, the labor department reminded employers.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III issued a labor advisory prescribing the proper payment of wages for the regular holidays on June 5 and 12, observance of Eid'l Fitr and Philippine Independence Day, respectively.

In the advisory, employees who did not work on said holidays shall be paid 100 percent of their salary ([Basic wage + COLA] x 100 percent)], while those who worked shall be paid 200 percent of their regular salary for the first eight hours ([Basic wage + COLA] x 200 percent).

Further, if the employees worked overtime (work done in excess of eight hours), they shall be paid an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate (hourly rate of the basic wage x 200 percent x 130 percent x number of hours worked).

Moreover, those who worked on a regular holiday that also fell on their rest day shall be paid an additional 30 percent of their basic wage of 200 percent [(Basic wage + COLA) x 200 percent] + [30 percent (Basic wage x 200 percent)].

Workers who rendered overtime work on a regular holiday that also fell on their rest day shall be paid an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate on said day (hourly rate of the basic wage x 200 percent x 130 percent x 130 percent x number of hours worked).

President Rodrigo Duterte issued Proclamation No. 729, series of 2019 declaring the Feast of Ramadhan or Eid’l Fitr on June 5 as a regular holiday throughout the country while Proclamation No. 555, series of 2018 declared June 12, 2019, as a regular holiday in the observance of the Philippine Independence Day. DMS