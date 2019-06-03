The Philippine National Police on Sunday said the police security escorts of radio broadcaster Erwin Tulfo were “recalled for review”.

The PNP made the statement after Interior Secretary Eduardo Año ordered them to pull out the eight police officers not only of Tulfo but also of his other family members.

“Based on standard protocols, the two PNP security personnel assigned to Erwin Tulfo will undergo the regular inspection, interview and debriefing this week following an assigned schedule among all PSPG (Police Security and Protection Group) personnel on security detail,” Police Colonel Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, said in a statement.

“The continuation of security detail will largely depend on the outcome of this regular review process and the revalidation of the level of threats against the protectees,” he added.

He said this standard protocol applies to all authorized protectees, and not only to Tulfo and his brothers.

Banac said the recalling of the police detail of the Tulfo brothers will still depend on the outcome of the review process.

“All authorization of Tulfo siblings will undergo same review process as ordered by Secretary Año,” he said.

He clarified that the recalling of police detail is not connected to the latest rant of Tulfo’s to Social Welfare Secretary Rolando Bautista, who is a retired military general. Bautista used to head the Presidential Security Group of President Rodrigo Duterte and later became on-the-ground commander during the 2017 Marawi siege.

“No connection, but partly it was highlighted only because the security detail is scheduled to report this week to PSPG for their regular inspection and review,” said Banac.

The PNP said any person can request security from them when they feel their life is threatened and upon request they will undergo threat assessment. Once confirmed they will be provided security detail.

In a separate statement, Marine Brigadier General Edgard Arevalo, Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesperson, said that the two Marines security escorts to Tulfo's elder brother, Ramon Tulfo, have been recalled also due to "dearth of personnel."

“The AFP has no personnel detailed as security to the Tulfo Brothers?except for the two Marines assigned to Mr. Ramon Tulfo. He is the Philippines’ special envoy for public diplomacy to China,” said Arevalo.

“Due to the dearth of personnel, the Philippine Marine Corps has started recalling its Marines who were detailed outside the Corps as security detail,” he added.

Arevalo said the Philippine Marine Corps sent correspondence to its respective principals last year informing them of the order requiring the Marines to report back to headquarters for consequent deployment to forward units.

“Hence, the recall of said security detail to Mr. (Ramon) Tulfo, among others. The fact that it took effect only recently is part of the process,” he said.

AFP said the Marines which are known for their professionalism, courage, loyalty, discipline, camaraderie, and esprit d’ corps in their field assignments are usually requested as security detail which invariably bears on the personnel strength of their units especially those deployed in the frontline.

During his radio broadcast, Tulfo berated Bautista for allegedly refusing to grant an interview and for telling the show to send an official request.

The radio broadcaster already apologized for his outburst but he stood firm on his statement that Bautista was not doing his job. Ella Dionisio/DMS