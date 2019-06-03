The Philippine National Police on Sunday urged the public to be vigilant as 27.8 million students return to school on Monday, June 3.

PNP spokesperson Col. Bernard Banac said so far they have not received any security threat during the opening of classes in most parts of the country.

“So far we have not received any kind of threat on our security but we still need to be vigilant and alert. We urged everyone to be alert on any suspicious thing and immediately report it to the authorities,” he said in a radio interview.

Banac said a total of 120,000 policemen would be deployed nationwide, 7,000 of them in Metro Manila.

The PNP personnel would also help in maintaining smooth traffic flow and respond to any kind of criminality.

Banac said the cops would watch out for drug pushers who would sell illegal drugs to high school and college students.

“That is where we will give our attention to so that we can stop any illegal activity,” he said.

According to Banac, the policemen are not allowed to leave their posts until the students are safely inside their classrooms. Ella Dionisio/DMS