A police officer was allegedly shot dead by three gunmen in Palawan Friday morning.

According to a report from Aborlan municipal [olice, around 6:20 am the victim, identified as Senior Master Sergeant Nelzabib Aizo, was walking outside his residence when three suspects riding a black Kawasaki motorcycle stopped near him and shot him several times.

The gunmen immediately fled the scene driving towards the direction of municipality of Narra.

Police recovered ten fired bullets from a caliber 9 millimeter pistol and three fired cartridge from a caliber 45 gun.

The authorities are conducting a manhunt operation to arrest the suspects. Aborlan police said there is no motive yet behind the killing. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS