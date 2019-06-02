Davao Oriental was hit by an aftershock of Friday's earthquake, with magnitude measured at 5.4, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Saturday.

The aftershock happened at 5;40 pm, with the epicenter located 93 kilometers offshore off Governor Generoso, Phivolcs said.

Friday's magnitude 6.2 quake was 92 kilometers off Governor Generoso.

Phivolcs said Intensity V was felt in Mati City, IV in Davao City, and II in Tupi, South Cotabato.

Instrumental intensities were intensity IV in Alabel, Sarangani; II in General Santos City and Kiamba, Sarangani; and Bislig City.

No damages are expected although there might be aftershocks for the next few hours, Phivolcs said. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS