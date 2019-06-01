The Philippine National Police ( PNP) on Friday said the conviction of Reynaldo Parojinog Jr., the son of a mayor who is reputed to be a drug lord, will keep him from "running a drug empire again".

In a text message to The Daily Manila Shimbun, Police Colonel Bernard Banac, the PNP spokesperson, said the successful prosecution of Parojinog is a "triumph" of the country's justice system.

"The successful prosecution of Reynaldo Parojinog Jr. is a triumph of the Philippine criminal justice system that manifests the keen resolve of government institutions to establish the certainty of punishment for crime and criminal behavior," Banac said.

"The convict will be put away to keep him from ever running his drug empire again," he added.

Parojinog Jr. is the son of slain Ozamiz Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog Sr. His father, mother and 15 others were killed as police implemented a search warrant in their home in Ozamiz on July 30, 2017.

The Quezon City court has sentenced him to life imprisonment for illegal possession of drugs.

The court also ordered him to pay P500,000.

The court said they convicted Parojinog for failing to present convincing evidence against the charges filed against him.

His sister, former Ozamis Vice Mayor Princess Parojinog-Echavez is facing charges of illegal possession of firearms and illegal possession of drugs. Ella Dionisio/DMS