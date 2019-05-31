The Philippine National Police ( PNP) vowed to be more “aggressive” and “intelligence-driven” on addressing cyber bullying after they recorded 22 incidents in the previous school years

Few more days before the opening of classes, Police Colonel Bernard Banac, the PNP spokesman, said they formed task units to address bullying in schools.

“For the previous school year, 2018-2019, the PNP has recorded a total of 13 cases of cyber bullying. The PNP will be aggressive and intelligence driven on our focused police operations,” Banac said in a press briefing.

He said cyberbullying is a common form of bullying for minors usually on social media sites.

In a data provided by PNP, they recorded two cyber bullying incidents before the closing of classes last March this year while 11 last 2018 and nine last 2017.

“It’s very important that the victim will immediately report to the nearest police station what happened to him,” Banac said.

Accompanied by their guardians, the victim should file a report to authorities for them to investigate. “Once we have evidence then we can file appropriate charges,'' said Banac.

Police Community Relations Group representative, Police Colonel Marvin Joe Saro said any act written, verbal or electronic expression, or a physical act or gesture that may harm the student is considered cyber bullying under Republic Act 10627, the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013.

Saro said the jurisdiction will still be under the school administration.

“In case that the bullying resulted to death or physical harm where criminal aspect is now involved, we can now take action,” he said.

Through information dissemination, the public has become aware of bullying and students proven to be doing bullying activities may face expulsion.

Banac reminded parents to always supervise and show their love for their children as this prevents them from being a bully and a victim.

He reiterated they will deploy at least 120,000 police officers nationwide for class opening for public schools. If permitted, police will inspect dorms and other school premises.

The PNP will also conduct intelligence and information gathering against possible criminals lurking around school premises, said Banac.

“We will also keep an eye on street criminals such as snatchers, robbers and even drug pushers… or presence of improvised explosive device and other efforts against threat as feared by the public,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS