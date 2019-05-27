Eight people died, including two children, while 15 others were wounded in an encounter with the terrorist Abu Sayyaf Group in Patikul, Sulu, military said on Sunday.

Report from Western Mindanao Command said that at around 5:35pm on Saturday, troops from 13th Special Forces Company, 6th Special Forces Battalion encountered 30 Abu Sayyaf bandits under Mundi Sawadjaan while conducting focused military operations in Barangay Igasan in Patikul.

A firefight ensued for 30 minutes after which the enemies withdrew, bringing along their casualties.

Col. Gerry Besana, Armed Forces of the Philippines- Wesmincom spokesperson, said six ASG members were killed, while 12 others were wounded, including five soldiers.

Besana said the government troops acted on a reported harassment by the terrorist group in the said area where two children were also reportedly killed and three others were wounded.

Military immediately responded and assisted the residents in safely evacuating them.

Platoon leader 2nd Lieutenant Christian Capiz said they secured the three children who were caught in the middle of the firefight.

“I could have easily withdrawn my troops to a safer position, but I cannot leave behind the trapped and panicking children. So I ordered my men to hold their position and prevent the advance of the ASG at all cost,” Capiz said.

Military said the terrorist group's desperate move to attack innocent civilians showed their disrespect to the tenets of Islam as a religion of peace and a blatant disregard in the observance of the holy month of Ramadhan.

Joint Task Force Sulu Commander, Brigadier General Divino Rey Pabayo Jr., said the ASG was enraged with the civilians for cooperating with the AFP.

“They were furious even to their own families whom they suspected of collaborating with our soldiers,” said Pabayo.

“The death of the two innocent children and the wounding of three other civilians are indicative of the ASG’s desperate actions of sowing fear among the local populace. Hence, I urge the peace-loving Tausugs to strongly condemn these un-Islamic and treacherous acts of the ASG. Let us remain firm with our resolve in putting an end to this senseless killing of innocent civilians,” he added.

Wounded soldiers and civilians are currently recuperating at the Kuta Heneral Teodulfo Bautista Station Hospital in Jolo, Sulu. Ella Dionisio/DMS