Malacanang condemned on Tuesday the murders of two lawyers in Luzon and a radio commentator in Mindanao.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo assured that the government would give justice to the victims.

"We express our deepest sympathies to the families, colleagues, and loved ones left by Attys. Val Crisostomo and Edilberto Golla Jr.," he said.

Crisostomo was shot dead in front of the Dagupan City Justice Hall in Pangasinan on May 17.

Golla, on the other hand, was attacked by armed men on board a motorcycle near his residence at Eastwood Greenview in Barangay San Isidro, Rodriguez, Rizal also on May 17.

"We ask authorities to leave no stone unturned in identifying the killers and the perpetrators of these two separate cold-blooded killings," Panelo said.

"We assure the families of the victims that all those involved will be brought to the bar of justice," he added.

Panelo said the Palace also denounces the senseless murder of Butuan-based radio commentator Francisco Patindol.

"We are closely monitoring the development of the case even as we sympathize with his family," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS