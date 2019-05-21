The Philippine National Police ( PNP) on Monday said there are 27 politicians in the government’s narcolist who won in the 2019 midterm election.

Police General Oscar Albayalde, the PNP chief, in a press briefing said out of the 47 included in the list, 37 eyed a government seat and 27 of them won.

“There are governors, mayors if I’m not mistaken… In Luzon there are (those in) (Region) 3 (Central Luzon), also in 4A (Calabarzon),” said Albayalde.

“I know who are in the list, I know their names. I know that those included in the list in 4A and Region 3,” he added.

He said case build up against the narco politicians continues.

“We are in close coordination with the DILG (Department of Interior and Local Government) and whatever the order of SILG (Secretary of Interior and Local Government Eduardo Ano) to us, we will follow expecially on the gathering of evidence against them,” said Albayalde.

“As the SILG has said, if there is an evidence against them they will be filed cases, both criminal and administrative,” he said

If there are any officials who are facing charges, the PNP chief said it is the DILG who handle these matters. Ella Dionisio/DMS