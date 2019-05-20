Malacanang on Sunday denied that President Rodrigo Duterte was hospitalized after being away from the public eye for almost a week.

“There is no truth to the rumor circulating that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte is confined in Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan,” Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a message to reporters.

“The President is in his residence at the Palace signing papers,” he added.

Panelo said he talked to the 74-year old president over the phone.

"He is neither confirming nor denying that he went to the hospital," he said.

In the photos posted by Senator-elect Christopher "Bong" Go on his social media account, Duterte was with him while having snacks and reading newspapers at the "Bahay ng Pagbabago," his official residence in Malacanang.

Rumors circulated on social media that Duterte was brought to Cardinal Santos hospital in San Juan City and that the place was locked down.

In a text message earlier in the day to reporters, Presidential Security Group spokesperson Captain Zeerah Blanche Lucrecia said there was no incident reported to them that something bad happened to the president.

“As of last night and today no such incident involving the President took place,” Lucrecia said.

She said that due to security protocols, she could not divulge where Duterte was.

“However, we can assure you that the President is well and good,” Lucrecia added. Ella Dionisio/DMS