The second vessel of the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) to visit the country this year arrived for a goodwill visit in Zambales on Friday.

Capt. Jonathan Zata, Philippine Navy spokesman, said JS Samidare, with two SH-60K patrol helicopters and 200 crew, docked in Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) in Olongapo City.

The Philippine Navy delegates, headed by Captain Jose Petilla Jr., representative of the Navy chief, Vice Admiral Robert Empedrad, accorded the visiting navy a welcome ceremony upon arrival followed by a press briefing and health and security briefing aboard JS Samidare, Zata said.

“This marks the first visit of JS Samidare in the Philippines. This is the second visit of the JMSDF this year,” he added.

Zata said the Japanese contingent is led by Captain Takahiro Nishiyama, commander of Escort Division Four.

He said Nishiyama emphasized in his speech that the visit aims to deepen cooperative relationship between the Japan and Philippine Navies through various exchanges and interactions.

“I believe that this visit will make a great contribution to further strengthen relations between our two countries,” Nishiyama said.

Zata said similar to their previous visits, the JMSDF contingent are scheduled to conduct courtesy call to the commander, Naval Education, Training and Doctrine Command in Zambales.

He said a pre-coordination meetings; reciprocal reception; and shipboard tour were among the activities of Japanese navy during the visit that will last until Sunday,

“A send-off ceremony with customary Passing Exercise will cap off the Japanese navy’s visit,” Zata noted.

“The goodwill visit aims to strengthen the relationship between the PN and JMSDF. It targets to further enhance and sustain the promotion of peace, stability, and maritime cooperation of the two countries through naval diplomacy and camaraderie,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS