Duterte declares May 13 special non-working holiday
President Rodrigo Duterte has declared Monday, May 13, as a special non-working holiday throughout the country.
This was contained in Proclamation No. 719, which Duterte signed on May 9.
May 13 was declared as a holiday due to the holding of the national and local elections.
"There is a need to declare Monday, 13 May 2019, a special (non-working) holiday to enable the people to properly exercise their right to vote," the proclamation read.
The Department of Energy earlier proposed to declare also May 14 as a special non-working day to ensure that there would be no power interruptions during the counting of votes. Celerina Monte/DMS