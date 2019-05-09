Malacanang welcomed on Wednesday the latest survey result showing a decline on the Filipino adult joblessness.

The Social Weather Stations ( SWS) survey, released Tuesday night, showed that adult joblessness in March went down to 19.7 percent, equivalent to about 9.4 million adults, from 21.1 percent in December 2018.

"The Palace welcomes the latest Social Weather Stations survey showing a continuous drop in adult joblessness at 19.7 percent in March 2019, from 21.1% in December 2018 and 22 percent in September 2018. The same polling firm indicates that the labor force grew to an estimated 47.6 million Filipinos," Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

He also cited the recent signing of President Rodrigo Duterte of Republic Act No. 11261, or the First Time Jobseekers Assistance Act, which aims to expand accessibility of first-time jobseekers to government services and to employment.

"These, among others, show how the President considers labor as one of the engines that will propel further the country’s growth and development. We remain committed in creating jobs by attracting more foreign investments and promoting good governance as we look forward to welcoming more Filipinos in the workforce," Panelo said. Celerina Monte/DMS