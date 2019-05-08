The Department of Transportation ( DOTr) on Tuesday assured the public of faster travel time from Metro Manila to Cavite as construction for the Light Rail Transit- Line 1 Cavite extension is in full motion after nearly 20 years.

Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade said the event, held in Paranaque City, is not a groundbreaking but a celebration as it will be the start of construction of the additional 11.7 kilometers of the LRT-1.

Tugade said it took two decades, three administrations for the extension to be formally constructed.

“ What we are doing today is celebrating, crying hallelujah to starting a work, actual construction day- full construction day today,” he said in his speech.

"A dream that was pending in previous administration is now a reality," he added.

The National Economic and Development Authority ( NEDA) approved the project on January 22, 2002 but delays have hounded this.

There will be eight new stations: Redemptorist, MIA, Asiaworld, Ninoy Aquino, Dr. Santos, all located in Paranaque City; also the Las Pinas station, Zapote station, and the Niog, Bacoor station.

With this extension, travel time from Manila to Cavite which was around one to three hours will be lessened to 30 minutes starting from Baclaran station, currently the last station of LRT-1.

This project also includes provisions for building two more stations in the future which are Manuyo and Talaba stations.

Tugade said the reasons for the long delay were right of way, mobilization of the light rail vehicle and formalizing the relocation of those living in the area where the extension will be built.

“When the Duterte administration assumed the hands of government there was no right of way… in terms of right of way this project is a go,” he said.

DOTr said the Light Rail Transport Authority acquired the Package 1 Basic Right of Way of the project with a total lot area of 109,682.50 square per meter of which 90 percent are clear.

They also signed a contract with the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) on relocating electrical facilities on areas where railway projects of the department will be built.

“We have completed the mobilization and the delivery of light rail vehicle. We show you that this is not just talk, talk, talk,” he added.

An unveiling of the 4th generation LRV mock-up was done. This model arrived last January 12 from Spain.

The DOTr is expecting around 120 new rolling stock from their contractor Mitsubishi Corp,- Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles.

The delivery of the first and second 4-car train sets are expected by July 2020, the third on December 2020, and the 11th to the 40th train sets are expected by 2022.

Last February 28, DOTr signed another Japan International Cooperation Agency-funded contract with lone bidder Shimizu Corp. to build the P4.5 billion depot.

The new satellite depot is set to be built in Zapote station to accommodate around 72 LRVs while the Baclaran depot will be expanded to take in around 197 LRVs or 38 4-car train sets and 15 3-car train sets.

Tugade said the involvement of private companies and foreign countries on their Build, Build, Build project shows they trust the government.

Once completed, the Cavite extension will extend LRT-1 from its current 20 kilometers to 32.4 kilometers that can accommodate up to 800,000 passengers, double the present 400,000 passenger capacity.

“Believe us, we will do our job… We will not have second thought in having additional hurt and pain in completing and finishing this project,” he said.

“President (Rodrigo) Duterte wishes to reiterate his commitment in making the Filipino lives comfortable. Today as we celebrate on this very hot moment on a very hot project, let me just say, we will move on and finish the project that are needed to make sure that the Filipino lives, the Filipino people will have a comfortable life,” he added.

Tugade said the partial operability from Baclaran station to Dr. Santos station will be on the last quarter of 2021.

Other officials present in the event were Public Works Secretary Mark Villar, Minister of Economic Affairs Makoto Iyori, JICA Chief Representative yoshio Wada, Paranaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez, Las Pinas City Mayor Imelda Aguilar, LRMC President and CEO Juan Felipe Alfonso, First Pacific Company Ltd. CEO and Managing Director Manuel Pangilinan and Meralco President and CEO Oscar Reyes and other local government officials. Ella Dionisio/DMS